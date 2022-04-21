हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2022

Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Result 2022: The results for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, are expected to be declared soon on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Education board- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

The results will be announced for students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 examinations.

While the official date of MP board results is not declared yet, it is highly likely that the board will release the result in the last week of April.

“The evaluation process is complete, no we are working on preparing and announcing the results for the classes 10 and 12 of the Madhya Pradesh Board. Both class 10th, and 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April,” Balwant Verma, Controller, said.

This year, a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh class 10 and 12 exams.

Candidates who have appeared for the 2022 board exams are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education board- mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in for the results.

The Madhya Pradesh Board exams 2022 were held in March. MPBSE class 10 theory exams were held from February 17 to March 12 while for class 10th students, the dates were 17 February to 12 March.

