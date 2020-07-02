MPBSE to declare MP Board class 10, class 12 result 2020 in a few days at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2020 in the first week of July.

The results will be release online on the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Board class 10 and class 12 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference

Over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students took the class 12 exams.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to announce the result without conducting the pending board exams. The pending exams got cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

In 2019, a total of 61.32 per cent students cleared the secondary exam, while 72.37 per cent passed in higher secondary.