MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020 provisional selection list RELEASED at mpsc.gov.in- Direct link here

MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional merit list for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam 2020, scroll down for more details.

MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional merit list for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam 2020. The list is now available for viewing and downloading on the official mpsc.gov.in website for interested candidates. The AMVI Main test was administered by MPSC on November 20, 2021. Participants in the preliminary exam who were successful showed up for the main exam.

MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020: Here’s how to check merit list

  • Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020
  • The MPSC AMVI selection merit list will appear on your screen
  • Check for your roll number and download

MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020; direct link here

For the same, the outcome was announced on March 22, 2022. The roll number and name of the chosen candidates are listed on the merit list. There are currently 240 openings for the position of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, which is why the AMVI is conducting a recruitment drive. Candidates may use the opt-out option between October 12 and October 19, 2022. The final outcome will be created via the opting-out procedure.

 

 

