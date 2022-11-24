MPSC STI 2022: Group B main exam result RELEASED at mpsc.gov.in- Direct link here

MPSC STI 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC released the MPSC Mains Result for the post of State Tax Inspector, on November 23, 2022. Candidates who took the State Tax Inspector Exam can get the merit list at mpsc.gov.in, the official website. According to the official announcement, the General Merit List and Provisional Selection List for the 609 State Tax Inspector Cadre positions in the Maharashtra Secondary Services, Non-Gazetted Group-B Main Examination - 2021 have been published on the Commission's website, and on the basis of those lists, applicants are invited to withdraw from the hiring process. Candidates should be aware that the Provisional Selection List and General Merit List are preliminary in nature and that, depending on the numerous claims made in the applications, recommendations on some candidates' claims may alter after verification but before the final decision is made.

MPSC STI Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – mpsc.gov.in

Then select the link “Adv.No.50/2022 Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2021-STI-Provisional Selection List” and “Adv.No.50/2022 Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2021-STI-General Merit List”

The result will be on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy

Candidates who choose to opt-out may do the following on the official website between November 24, 2022, at 12 a.m. and November 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM. Any other method outside the online route will not be accepted for the opt-out facility from the recruitment process.