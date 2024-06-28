Mrs India International Queen 2024: Quintessential Queens crowned By Mahima Chaudhry

The grand finale of the Mrs India International Queen 2024 was an evening filled with elegance, excitement, and emotion at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi when the Queens of Mrs India International Queen 2024 were crowned by Famous Actor Mahima Chaudhry. The crowning moment was a powerful reminder of the potential within every woman to rise, inspire, and make a difference.

This prestigious beauty pageant is a powerful platform created by its Founder and Director, Mrs. Ankita Saroha for empowering married women and celebrating their contributions to society. It witnessed the endless enthusiastic applause of people, who had come to support their loved ones.

With 43 participants from 7 different countries, this pageant was established to celebrate womanhood with the motto of “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You!” The contestants were subjected to a rigorous round of evaluation on multiple aspects such as behaviour, and attitude for 3 days of the event. These rounds result in the marking and ranking of the participants. The first round is the

Introduction Round which is followed by the Talent Round, then the Interview Round, then the Evening Wear Round, and lastly, the Traditional Wear Round.

These rounds were judged by a team of prominent personalities comprising of Ankita Saroha, Director of MIIQ, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha, Winner of MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey, Winner of Classic MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Winner of MIIQ 2022, and Mrs. Parul Sharma, Winner of Classic MIIQ 2022.

Mrs. Radha Rai from Varanasi is the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2024 and won Rs 1 Lac. Mrs. Mahak Dhingra from Delhi won Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up along with Rs 50000 and Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli from Bangalore won Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up along with Rs 25000.

Mrs. Shruti Dubey from USA is the winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 and the winner of Rs 1 Lac. Dr. Neelam Singh from the UK won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up along with Rs 50000 and Mrs. Nupur Sood from New Delhi won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up along with Rs 25000.

Due to the immense support, dedication, and collective efforts of the sponsors and the organisers, the event was a huge hit. The official makeup sponsor was Orane International Janakpuri, the official media partner was Khabar Fast news Channel, the official celebrity fashion photographer was Mr. Vipin Gaur, the official photography and videography was by Portraits by Vedant.

Furthermore, the MIIQ 2024 event was hosted by Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta, self-defence training was provided by Mr. Pradeep Negi, beauty and wellness sessions were under the guidance of Dr. Soni Nanda, Dermatologist and Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Clinic Noida, Delhi, and lastly, motivational sessions were under Dr. Anuradha Joshi.

Besides the 6 winners under the 2 primary categories, there were 44 subtitle categories and winners that included of Mrs India Fascinating won By Dr. Nisha Maddheshiya, Mrs India Generous won By Mrs. Madhumita Ray, Mrs India Amicable won By Mrs. Dipika Singh, Mrs India Popularity Queen and Mrs India Perfectionist won By Mrs. Radha Rai, Mrs India Chivalrous won By Dr. Savitha Prakash, Mrs India Tenacious won By Mrs. Rajinder Pal Kaur, Mrs

India Dynamic won By Mrs. Sheena V Kunnuth, Mrs India Dazzling won By Mrs. Vinita Rathore, Mrs India Spectacular won By Mrs. Nupur Sood, Mrs India Stylish won By Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Mrs India Inspiring won By Mrs. Akula Suseela, Mrs India Idealistic won By Mrs. Deepthi Rao Malpally, Mrs India Gorgeous won By Mrs. Shruti Dubey, Mrs India Most Encouraging won By Dr. Rekha R Sagar, Mrs India Shining Star won By Mrs. Nirupama Bhatia, Mrs India Talented won By Mrs. Sunita Malhotra, Mrs India Glamorous won By Mrs. Manjula Sharma, Mrs India Adorable won By Mrs. Margie Parekh, Mrs India Congeniality won By Dr. Snehaprabha T V, Mrs India Elegant won By Dr. Durlabhesh Rawat, Mrs India Courageous won By Mrs. Dipti Parekh, Mrs India Vivacious won By Mrs. Debarati Das Mukherjee, Mrs India Sparkling and Mrs India Best Ramp Walk won By Mrs. Parvathy Raveendran, Mrs India Stunning won By Mrs. Gurpreet Kaur, Mrs India Compassionate won By Mrs. Sunita Dublish, Mrs India Sensational won By Mrs. Yepsita Sarkar, Mrs India Benevolent won By Mrs. Soumaya Srivastava, Mrs India Renaissance won By Mrs. Tulasi Veeram Shetty , Mrs India Ravishing won By Mrs. Pragya Singh, Mrs India Endearing won By Mrs. Sangeeta Gupta, Mrs India Beguiling won By Mrs. Shrimali Kavita, Mrs India Intelligent won By Dr. Madhu Gandhi, Mrs India Charismatic won By Dr. Neelam Singh, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador won By Dr. Anuradha Joshi, Mrs India Fabolous won By Mrs. Shweta Mehra, Mrs India Diligent won By Mrs. Ritu Gattani, Mrs India Exquisite won By Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli, Mrs India Impressive won By Mrs. Amarjeet Kaur, Mrs India Graceful won By Dr. Pranita Srinivas, Mrs India Brilliant won By Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, Mrs India Alluring won By Mrs. Rashmi Deshwal, and Mrs India Charming won By Mrs. Anju Verma.

For more details, visit - https://www.mrsindiainternationalqueen.com/

