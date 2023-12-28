New Delhi: Nearly a month after retiring from cricket, Ambati Rayudu has stepped onto the pitch of politics. He joined the ruling YSRCP party in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. He joined the party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He reached the chief minister’s residence in Vijayawada and later his photos and videos came out in which he was wearing the party’s scarf. Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. He met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Vijayawada and expressed his willingness to work for the party.

Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket in July this year, said he was inspired by the leadership and vision of Jaganmohan Reddy. He said he wanted to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh under his guidance. “I have always admired Jaganmohan Reddy for his honesty and commitment towards the welfare of the people. I have decided to join his party to contribute to the development of the state in whatever way I can,” Rayudu said.

Ambadi Rayudu's Ilustrious Cricketing Career

Rayudu, who hails from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, played 55 one-day internationals and six T20 internationals for India. He scored 1694 runs in ODIs at an average of 47.05, with three centuries and 10 fifties. He also scored 42 runs in T20Is at an average of 10.50.

Rayudu’s cricketing career was marred by controversies and disappointments. He was suspended from bowling in international cricket in 2019 for having a suspect action. He was also overlooked for the 2019 World Cup squad, despite being considered as India’s No. 4 batsman for a long time. He announced his retirement from international cricket after the World Cup snub, but later reversed his decision and played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Rayudu's Special Connection With MS Dhoni

Rayudu joined CSK in 2018 and became one of their most consistent and reliable batters, scoring over 600 runs in his debut season and helping the team win their third IPL title. Rayudu praised Dhoni’s leadership and credited him for bringing out the best in many players, including himself. He said that Dhoni was always right in his decisions and nobody in Indian cricket could question his legacy.

Rayudu retired from IPL after the 2023 final, in which he played a crucial knock of 19 runs off 9 balls to help CSK clinch their fifth title. Dhoni paid tribute to Rayudu and said that he was a lot like him, who always wanted to contribute and did not use the phone too much. He also joked that with Rayudu in the team, CSK would never win the fair play award, as he would jump in celebration too early.

Rayudu is the latest cricketer to join politics in India, following the footsteps of former players like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gautam Gambhir, Kirti Azad, Mohammad Azharuddin and others.