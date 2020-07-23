MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020, check mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result of Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exams or SSC results this week. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the date of declaration of MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2020 result-

Step 1: Visit official website mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Find Direct Link for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2020

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSC Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

About 17 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year. This year, the Geography exam could not be held due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country. The board has decided to grant marks for Geography subject on the basis of internal assessment.

This year, the results, which are expected to come out next week, would be unique in itself as the board could not conduct all the exams.

To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject. Going by trends of previous years, the results for Maharashtra Board class 10 exams are most likely to be announced in a week after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC results. Maharashtra HSC result 2020 was declared on July 16, 2020.

On July 16, the MSBSHSE declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020. The results were declared at 1 pm on Thursday. After the official declaration, the links of the results were made available on MSBSHSE's official websites.