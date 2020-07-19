हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra SSC class 10 results 2020

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Class 10th results expected to be released next week

Once declared, students can check their scorecard at maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result of class 10 board exams or SSC results by the next week. 

Going by trends of previous years, the results for Maharashtra Board class 10 exams is most likely to be announced a week after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC results.

About 17 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year. This year, the  Geography exam could not be held due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country. The board would this allot the marks for Geography subject on the basis of internal assessment.

This year, the results, which is expected to come out next week, would be unique in itself as the board could not conduct all the exams. 

Once declared, the results will be available on the official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. 

To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject. 

On July 16, the MSBSHSE declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020. The results were declared at 1 pm on Thursday. After the official declaration, the links of the results were made available on MSBSHSE's official websites. 

MSBSHSE has shared the result statistics according to which 90.66% of regular students have passed the Maharashtra HSC board exam. According to the board, the overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 87.69% up from last year’s 83.18%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66% while only 39.03% of repeaters passed. 

