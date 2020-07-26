MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 may be announced soon on mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 in a few days. Once declared, the results will be released on the board's official website - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had recently said in an interview that Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 will be announced by July-end.

Here's how to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 online:

-Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

-Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result.

-Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020.

-Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Students are advised to download the result for future reference.

Students can also check their SSC10th class result by using SMS method. The students just need to type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Around 17 Lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. This year, exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 3-23.