MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 may be declared soon on mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exams shortly.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the date of the declaration of MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020.

When the results are out, students can check their results on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Around 17 lakh students reportedly appeared for the board exams this year and the Geography exam could not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The board has decided to grant marks for Geography on the basis of internal assessment.

Earlier on July 16, the MSBSHSE had declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 at 1 pm.