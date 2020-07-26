हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2020

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 may be declared soon on mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exams shortly.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 may be declared soon on mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exams shortly.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the date of the declaration of MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020.  

When the results are out, students can check their results on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. 

Around 17 lakh students reportedly appeared for the board exams this year and the Geography exam could not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The board has decided to grant marks for Geography on the basis of internal assessment. 

Earlier on July 16, the MSBSHSE had declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 at 1 pm.

Tags:
Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2020Maharashtra SSC class 10 results 2020Maharashtra SSC class 12 resultsMaharashtra SSC result 2020mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.inmahresult.nic.inMSBSHSE class 10 results 2020MSBSHSE 10 results
Next
Story

India, China complete troop disengagement at three friction points, focus now on Finger area
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M33S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; July 25, 2020