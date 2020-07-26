MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 to be out in a few days, here's how to check online

The Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 is likely to be declared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in the coming days. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had recently confirmed that MSBSHSE will declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 by July-end.

Once declared, the results will be released on the board's official website - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Here's how to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 online:

-Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

-Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result.

-Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020.

-Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Students are advised to download the result for future reference.

Students can also check their SSC10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Over 17 Lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exam in 2020. The exams were held from March 3-23.