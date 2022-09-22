MSBTE 2022: Non-AICTE Short Term Courses Result RELEASED at msbte.org.in- Direct link here

MSBTE Results 2022: Maharashtra State Board Of Technical Education, MSBTE Result 2022 is released for the Non-AICTE short-term courses. Candidates who took the exam and wanted to check their results can do so by going to msbte.org.in. Candidates must enter their Username and Password in order to view their results and complete the relevant module.

MSBTE official notification states that: "You are hereby informed that through the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education as per the above referenced Circular. Result of summer-2022 examination of the student in Government recognized short term course (Non-AICTE) conducted. It has been announced on the website of the Board on 21/09/2022."

MSBTE Result 2022 Non-AICTE short-term: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website--msbte.org.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Summer 2022 Exam result declaration for Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) Courses. (Marathi)"

Alternatively, candidates can refer to the direct link mentioned above

A new login page would open

Key in your Username and password and login into the portal

Now, access the MSBTE result 2022

Save and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

MSBTE held written exams for short-term non-AICTE courses from July 18 to August 5, 2022. According to the latest official information, the results will be made available on the official website as soon as possible.