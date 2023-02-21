MSBTE Result Winter 2023: January Diploma Exam Results to be OUT Soon at msbte.org.in- Know how to Check

MSBTE Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is all set to release the MSBTE Diploma result 2023 soon. According to sources, the MSBTE winter 2023 result will be announced today or soon. Candidates who took the winter diploma test can view their MSBTE result 2023 at msbte.org.in, the official website. To get the MSBTE result 2023, candidates must provide their login information, such as their roll number and registration number. The MSBTE winter 2023 Diploma result will be available for the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth semesters. Winter Diploma exams for the MSBTE were held from January 5 to 25, 2023.

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Important Dates

Board Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) Exam MSBTE Winter Diploma exam 2023 Semester 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Exam Dates January 5 to 25, 2023 MSBTE result date February 20, 2023 (tentative) Login credentials required Roll number, registration number etc Official website msbte.org.in

MSBTE Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE – msbte.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Winter 2023 result Final Semester/Year students and their backlog subjects”

Step 3: The MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 page will open.

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number or seat number

Step 5: Submit the details to check MSBTE diploma result 2023

Step 6: The MSBTE result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the MSBTE Diploma result 2023 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The MSBTE exam is given to students who want to get into engineering schools and pharmacy programmes.