MSCB scam: Sharad Pawar appeals NCP supporters not to gather near ED office on September 27

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday appealed to NCP cadre and supporters to not gather near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Friday (September 27) when he will visit the ED office in connection with the case filed by the central probe agency for his alleged involvement in 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

Pawar posted a tweet urging his supporters to honour the Constitution of India and urged the NCP cadre and supporters to co-operate with the police and other government agencies. "I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," tweeted the former Union minister.

On Wednesday (September 25), Pawar had said at a press conference that he would go to the ED office at 2 pm on Friday to assist in the probe. “I will myself go to the Enforcement Directorate on September 27 to give all information what I have with me about this case,” Pawar had said.

"I will out of Mumbai in the coming days due to campaigning for Assembly election and I would request the ED that it should think that I am unwilling to appear before them for probe," Pawar said. The NCP supremo said that people of Maharashtra always follow the ideology of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and being a follower of Shivaji Maharaj, it is not my culture to bow before Delhi (Centre).

Pawar, his nephew and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and others were booked by the ED on Tuesday (September 24) in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the MSCB scam case. The ED launched the probe in the MSCB scam after an FIR was filed by Mumbai Police on the directions of the Bombay High Court.