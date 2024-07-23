MSG Advert Pvt Ltd Celebrates Successful 53rd & 54th International Summit & Awards

Nitish Arora and Gaganeet Kaur, Directors of Msg Advert Pvt Ltd, had the honour of welcoming and recognising these esteemed guests. The event featured a series of awards, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of individuals across various fields.

The summit brought together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to celebrate excellence and innovation in various fields. The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for participants to share ideas and collaborate.

Global Achievers Recognised

Several global achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in various fields, receiving special recognition from the guest of honour. Notable awardees included:

- Dr Anuhya Reddy Gangadasu, Founder of Kovida Sahrudaya Foundation, who received the "Seva Ratna - Jewel of Service" award for her extraordinary social service.

- Dr N. Goutham Rao, Founder of Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, who received the "Education Ambassador of the Year" award.

- Dr K.G.Padmanabhan, Consultant-Integrative Medicine, CENTER FOR INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE & RESEARCH, Bangalore, who received the "Outstanding Functional Medicine Practitioner" award.

- ⁠Gummuluri Visalakshi, CEO of Nisarga Biodegradable Products, was awarded for Earth Guard Excellence in Biodegradable Innovations.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Gaganeet Kaur, encapsulating the spirit of celebration and inspiration that permeated the day.

Dubai Event

Following the momentous occasion in London, Msg Advert Pvt Ltd continued its celebration of excellence at the 54th International Summit & Awards at

*Taj Exotica Spa & Resort, Dubai, UAE* - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Msg Advert Pvt Ltd hosted another extravagant business summit and award show on 29th June. The event celebrated excellence and innovation, bringing together leaders and visionaries from around the globe.

The summit featured an exclusive panel discussion on Tolerance & Coexistence, moderated by Taylor Elizabeth Bodrie Perramond, Founder & CEO Of The Elegance Advisor Consultancy. The discussion highlighted the importance of tolerance and coexistence in today's world.

Extraordinary Achievers Recognised

H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan recognised extraordinary achievers from across the world, including:

- Taylor Elizabeth Bodrie Perramond, who received the "Emotional Intelligence and Etiquette Coaching" award.

- Dr Anuhya Reddy Gangadasu, who received her second award in a row for "Seva Ratna - Jewel of Service", further cementing her legacy of exceptional social service.

The event resulted in best-of-networking opportunities and created unforgettable memories for participants.The Dubai event was a resounding success, providing unparalleled networking opportunities and creating lasting memories for all participants.

Looking Forward

Msg Advert Pvt Ltd continues to set the benchmark for international summits and awards, celebrating excellence and fostering global connections.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Msg Advert Pvt Ltd

+91 85-759-759-85

support@msgadvert.com

About Msg Advert Pvt Ltd

Msg Advert Pvt Ltd is a leading event management company specializing in high-profile international summits and awards, bringing together industry leaders and innovators to celebrate excellence and foster global connections.

*Visit our website or follow us on social media for more highlights from the summit!*

www.msgadvert.com

instagram.com/msg.advert

www.tisaworld.com

instagram.com/worldoftisa

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)