MUDA Scam: Bengaluru Court Orders Lokyukta Investigation Against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Special Court in Bengaluru ordered on Wednesday that the Karnataka Lokayukta investigate in MUDA case allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka Lokayukta's police in Mysuru have been tasked with conducting the investigation and are expected to submit their report within three months.

This decision follows the Special court's order, which came after the Karnataka High Court lifted its stay that had been in place since August 19. The stay has previously denied any action on the complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

CM Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The order was issued in response to a petition field by social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

"FIR will have to be registered as per the order. Mysuru Lokayukta jurisdiction will register an FIR and do the investigation," Advocate Vasant Kumar said, ANI reported.

He added that the Chief Minister must resign so the Lokayukta can investigate transparently.

Reacting to the Special Court decision, Siddaramaiah said that he is ready to face the investigation and continue the legal fight.

"It has come to my attention through the media that the Special Court for Elected Representatives has ordered an investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta. I will provide a detailed response after reviewing the full copy of the order. I am ready to face the investigation and continue the legal fight. As I said yesterday, I repeat today: there is no question of fearing an investigation; I am determined to face everything. After discussing with legal experts, I will decide the next course of action," the Karnataka CM said in a post on X.