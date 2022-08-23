The life of the person holding the post of Prime Minister of the country is always in danger. So special arrangements are deployed for the security of the person in this position. Prime Minister of India is Narendra Modi. He is one of the most influential leaders not only in the country, but in the entire world. He is known for making bold decisions. And because of that, his safety is taken care of with utmost priority. From state-of-the-art cars to specially trained bodyguards armed with lethal weapons, special arrangements were deployed in the prime minister's security system. But now a new plan has been made for the security of Prime Minister Modi.

Connection with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

From now on, one more thing will be added to the Prime Minister's regular security system. That is Mudhol Hound dog. Mudhol hound dogs are going to be a part of the Prime Minister's security system from now on. Especially in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this Mudhol Hound had shown great bravery. Now these dogs are ready for PM Modi's security. Let's know the characteristics of Mudhol Hound dog which is a great example of keen eye, bravery and honesty.

Strict Training for 4 Months

Mudhol hound dogs will now be included in the Prime Minister's Special Protection Group or SPG. For this, these dogs will be given very strict training for four months. Mudhol hound dogs are typically tall. These dogs are very agile with a long and tall body. These dogs are less tired and less sick due to their better immune system.

Characteristics of Mudhol Hound Dog

A Mudhol hound has a very sharp eye.

They are also called sight hounds because of their keen eyesight.

Compared to other dogs, they have a keen sense of smell.

They have the ability to work in any weather.

Mudhol Hounds have excelled in Airforce, Paramilitary, DRDO, State Police Force.

In Karnataka, Mudhol hounds are deployed to protect tigers in tiger reserves.

Mudhol hounds were also included in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Now they will be entrusted with the new responsibility of Prime Minister's security.