Mughal Gardens

Mughal Gardens to open for public from THIS date; check timing, new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour. 

Mughal Gardens to open for public from THIS date; check timing, new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12, 2021. The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021, to March 21, 2021 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 10 am to 5 pm.

As precautionary measures amid COVID-19, the walk-in entry will not be available in 2021. Visitors will be allowed to see the Mughal Gardens only through advance online booking. Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 10 am and 5 pm. The last entry will be at 4 pm. Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour. 

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc. The arrangements of hand sanitisers, drinking water, toilets, first aid/medical facility are provided at various places along the public route.

Apart from the annual opening of Mughal Gardens, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the Change of Guard Ceremony. More details could be seen at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.

