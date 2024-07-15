Advertisement
Muharram Procession Scheduled to Occur Today in Srinagar

The organisers have been asked that they shall not hoist any flag depicting provocative slogans or text or photos of any terror outfits or the logos of banned organisations at both national and international.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Muharram Procession Scheduled to Occur Today in Srinagar File Photo

Srinagar: Authorities in J&K's Srinagar city on Sunday gave permission to carry out the 8th Muharram procession in the city on July 15. "An application was received from Yaadgar-i-Hussaini Committee seeking permission for taking out Muharram procession on 8th Muharram (July 15) from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M.A Road, Srinagar,” an order issued by the Srinagar District Magistrate said.

The official said that the organisers have been granted permission to take out the Muharram procession from 6 am to 8 am. He said that the matter was taken up with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar who issued a 'no objection' in favour of the committee. “However, this 'no objection' was subjected to various conditions like no activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the state and should not disrespect any national symbol,” the official said.

The official said that the organisers shall abide by all the rules and regulations and shall not indulge in any activity which may lead to law and order problems in the area.

