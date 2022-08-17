New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday (August 17, 2022) alleged that Bihar's new law minister Kartikeya Singh has a warrant against him, while chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he has "no information" about this. Demanding that Kartikey Singh should be "immediately dismissed", Modi asked Nitish if he is trying to "take Bihar back to Lalu Prasad Yadav's times".

"If Kartikeya Singh had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed," Modi, Bihar's former deputy CM, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

When asked about Kartikeya Singh's outstanding arrest warrant, CM Nitish Kumar told media reporters that he "does not know" and that he has "no information" about this.

Bihar | I do not know, I have no information about this: CM Nitish Kumar on Bihar law min Kartikeya Singh's allegedly outstanding arrest warrant https://t.co/LmocwcmJwM pic.twitter.com/qCF52FP0wz — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

According to reports, a case of kidnapping was registered against Singh, an RJD MLA, in Patna's Bihta police station in 2014. He reportedly is accused of conspiracy to kidnap a builder with the intent to murder.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sushil Kumar Modi had hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD. Modi said that "two communities" had grabbed "more than 33 per cent" of berths in the 33-strong cabinet that includes the Chief Minister and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who has returned as his deputy. Modi's allusion was to Yadavs and Muslims, largely seen as loyal to the RJD. The two social groups together have 13 cabinet berths, including those from the Chief Minister's JD(U) and the Congress.

He also referred to serious criminal cases against new inductees like Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, and Kartikeya Singh.

Modi also pointed out that the new cabinet had "zero representation" from among Telis and upper caste Kayasthas while the number of Rajputs has gone down compared with the previous government of which BJP was a part.

"I wonder what are Nitish Kumar's compulsions (majboori) behind agreeing to such social imbalance and criminalisation", said Modi.

यौन शोषण, हत्या के प्रयास और अपहरण जैसे गंभीर मामले दर्ज हैं। नया मंत्रिमंडल पूरी तरह असंतुलित है। इसमें एम-वाइ समुदाय के 13 मंत्री ( 33 फीसद) हैं, जबकि कानू, तेली, कायस्थ, कलवार, कान्यकुब्ज ब्राह्मण समाज से एक भी मंत्री नहीं बनाया गया। महागठबंधन-2 में राजपूत और मैथिल ब्राह्मण August 16, 2022

उपमुख्यमंत्री बनाया था, जबकि महागठबंधन में किसी अतिपिछड़ा को डिप्टी सीएम नहीं बनाया गया। वित्त विभाग राजद को मिलना चाहिए था। इन सारी विसंगतियों के बावजूद लालू प्रसाद को धन्यवाद कि उन्होंने जनता का मनोरंजन करने के लिए बड़े पुत्र को भी मंत्री बनवा दिया। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 16, 2022

(With agency inputs)