'Mukadama Par Mukadama': Lalu Yadav Slams Modi Govt For Filing Cases Against Him

New Delhi: Two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh chargesheet against him, his wife and son, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday targetted the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and said 'one case after another' was being filed against him and his close family members.

"Mukadama par mukadama," Prasad, who has been accused of corruption during his tenure as railway minister, said while addressing party workers after inaugurating a function to mark 27 years of RJD's formation.

Switching over to his native Bhojpuri for a moment, the former Bihar CM added, "What will happen to you (Modi) when your days are over? At least we have earned the goodwill and are still showered with petals and garlands".



cre Trending Stories

During his address, he also hailed the opposition unity efforts of his rival-turned-ally Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and vowed to 'root out' PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has been a shining example of opposition unity. We must remain steadfast in our fight against communalism and attempts to do away with the reservation system which is a legacy of Ambekar," he said.

"Karnataka was a precursor (jhanki)", Lalu said, while referring to the BJP's rout in the southern state. In an apparent reference to Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, he accused the saffron party of 'horse trading'.

Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files new chargesheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri; also names Tejashwi

Earlier on Monday, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, and Bihar's current Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. Though this was the second chargesheet filed by the federal agency in the case before a special court in New Delhi, it is the first time that Tejashwi Yadav has been named as an accused.

Besides the three members of the Yadav family, the CBI has also named 14 individuals and entities in the chargesheet.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and others in addition to provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI's case pertains to Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' made in Western Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency had registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Lalu Prasad and 15 others including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons.