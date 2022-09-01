New Delhi: In a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the "sponsors of the so-called Opposition coalition" are roaming around with a "veil of sushasan babu" and a "bag of kushasan babu". Naqvi's remarks came a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao undertook a whirlwind tour of the Bihar capital where he met top political leaders in the state and also gave a call for "BJP mukt Bharat". At a press conference that he addressed with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav by his side, the Telangana chief minister, who is popularly known as 'KCR', invoked the memory of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's "Kranti" (revolution) against "tanashahi" (dictatorship) to stress the need for a united opposition to take on the BJP's hegemony.

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi likened the efforts of Opposition parties to forge a coalition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "putting stitches of sin" on "box of corruption". The "sponsors of so-called Opposition coalition" are roaming around with the "veil of sushasan (good governance) babu" and the "bag of kushasan (misgovernance) babu", the former Union minister said.

Also read: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR, says he came to tell Nitish Kumar how to make Bihar 'Hindu Mukt, PFI Yukt'

JD(U)'s Kumar is often referred to as "Sushasan babu" by his admirers and supporters. Naqvi said that the Opposition's "dream" of removing Modi in the "Amrit Kaal" is like "biting more than one can chew". 'Amrit Kaal' is a "festival for the honest and hard-working", but is a "troubling time for sinners and hypocrites". 'Amrit Kaal' is a term the government often uses to refer to the period between now and 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

KCR, Nitish Kumar should focus first on retaining their CM seats, Sushil Modi

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that KCR should concentrate on consolidating his position in his home state. Taking to ANI, Sushil Modi alleged that both KCR and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had shared a stage and talked ill about the central government policies and inflation.

"KCR should first try to save his CM post in 2023 then think about 2024," Sushil Modi said. Modi alleged that KCR`s party had lost its support base and lost two-bye elections to BJP in Telangana reducing the seats in Hyderabad`s municipal elections. In such a situation the Telangana CM should think about retaining his position as Chief Minister post, Modi said adding that it seems KCR seems to be on shaky grounds and was unlikely to survive the upcoming 2023 Assembly election.

The former deputy Bihar Chief Minister further said both KCR and Nitish Kumar had lost the trust of the people.The people of the country want a strong Prime Minister and a majority government. People do not want a government in which permission has to be taken for everything. "Manmohan Singh had to take permission for everything and people have seen the 90s so now people will not go back to that era again. No matter how much Nitish Kumar and KCR get together but the public has no faith in such people anymore."

The Upper House MP from Bihar said: "Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Grand Alliance. do you remember when the Lok Sabha elections were held in 2019, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also formed an alliance then the media was predicting that BJP will suffer a lot in Uttar Pradesh but the result is in front of you..."

He further claimed that BJP won 64 seats then and similar results will be in Bihar in 2024. In front of Narendra Modi, no other face will stand. "Nitish Kumar will not be able to become the Prime Minister and he will also lose the post of Chief Minister post because RJD will break his party JDU and Tejashwi become Chief Minister so Nitish ji, you save the chair of your chief minister`s post because the direct threat to the post of Chief Minister of Bihar currently" he added.

On Wednesday, KCR arrived in Patna and met with Nitish Kumar. He called for unity of all Opposition parties for a "BJP mukt Bharat." KCR was in Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives at Galwan Valley in 2020. Rao`s visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the `Mahagathbandhan`.