close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P Chidambaram

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for defending P Chidambaram

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says investigation agencies are following protocol and the law must be allowed to take its own course.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for defending P Chidambaram
File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has come out all guns blazing against Congress for defending P Chidambaram who was arrested on Wednesday night by CBI.

While Chidambaram has claimed that his arrest is political vendetta, Congress has rallied behind the former finance minister despite the serious charges against him. Naqvi, however, said that Congress is needlessly crying foul. "Congress is trying to gain political mileage from his (Chidambaram) arrest. Congress party has been synonymous with corruption," he said. "The investigation agencies are working as per protocol and political inferences should not be made. The law will take its course."

Chidambaram was arrested amid high drama on Wednesday night for his alleged role in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case. He had been untraceable for 25 hours before surfacing at the Congress headquarters in the evening. He held a brief press conference here, claimed innocence, and left for his Jor Bagh residence. Even here, he first did not allow CBI officials to enter but was eventually arrested and taken to the CBI headquarters.

The CBI is looking at getting 14 days' custody of Chidambaram and is learnt to have prepared a list with more than 100 questions for him. Once CBI completes questioning, the Enforcement Directorate will move in to arrest him.

Tags:
P ChidambaramChidambaramMukhtar Abbas NaqviINX Media Case
Next
Story

P Chidambaram kept at CBI headquarters the inauguration of which he attended as home minister in 2011

Must Watch

PT14M43S

Jammu & Kashmir valley in peace | Watch Zee Media ground report from Tral | Zee News exclusive