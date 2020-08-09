हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mukhtar Ansari's close aide killed in encounter by Uttar Pradesh STF in Lucknow

A team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) gunned down a dreaded shooter, said to be a close aide of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, alongwith an accomplice in Lucknowon Sunday morning.

"The encounter of the criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head took place around 4.20 am on Sunday in Sarojini Nagar police station area of Lucknow. He sustained injuries in the encounter, and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the STF said in a statement.

"The encounter of the criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head took place around 4.20 am on Sunday in Sarojini Nagar police station area of Lucknow. He sustained injuries in the encounter, and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the STF said in a statement.

STF IG Amitabh Yash said shooter Rakesh Pandey was gunned down in retaliatory firing. The STF team was trying to arrest him he went to an area falling in Sarojini Nagar police station limits to meet one of his accomplices. Police recovered two pistols, ammunition and two mobile phones from the spot. 

Pandey was allegedly involved in the killing of  Krishnanand Rai, BJP MLA from Mohammadabad Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, on November 29, 2005.

"The cavalcade of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was fired upon by criminals equipped with AK-47, and more than 400 rounds of bullets were fired. Seven people including Krishnanand Rai died. Pandey was involved in this incident," the STF confirmed.

There are around 12 cases registered against Pandey in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

