Mukhtar Ansari's wife files petition in Supreme Court to ensure BSP leader’s safety

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 6) seeking protection for her husband.

Mukhtar Ansari's wife in her petition stated that her husband is in danger of being killed in an encounter.

The petition said the BSP leader could be killed while being taken to Banda jail or while in jail. The petition also demanded that BSP leader should be given security.

According to sources, Mukhtar Ansari is suppose to leave Banda police Rupnagar jail from Ropar and reach Banda from Chhola Road via Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Sonepat.

