LIVE Updates | Mulana Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins

Mulana Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Assembly elections will be held in October this year. Voting will take place on October 5 and results of the Mulana Assembly election will be declared on October 8, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcement.

Mulana Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

Mulana Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Details

Voting Schedule

The Mulana Assembly constituency in Haryana is set to hold its elections on October 5, 2024. This election will occur in a single phase, allowing voters to make their voices heard on this important date.

Result Announcement

The counting of votes for the Mulana constituency will take place on October 8, 2024. This day will be crucial as the election results will determine the political landscape of the region.

Candidates in the Fray

Major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, have announced their candidates for the upcoming elections. Contesting from the Mulana constituency are Santosh Chauhan Sarwan from the BJP, Pooja representing Congress, Gurtej Singh from the AAP, Dr. Ravinder Dheen from the JJP, and Prakash Bharti from the INLD. This diverse lineup reflects the competitive nature of the electoral battle in Mulana.

Previous Election Results: 2019

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Varun Chaudhary from the INC emerged victorious in Mulana, garnering 67,051 votes. He defeated Rajbir Singh of the BJP, who received 65,363 votes. This close contest highlights the intense political rivalry in the constituency.

Previous Election Results: 2014

The 2014 Assembly elections saw Santosh Chauhan Sarwan of the BJP winning the Mulana seat by defeating Rajbir Singh of the INLD. Sarwan secured 49,970 votes, while Rajbir Singh polled 44,321 votes, resulting in a margin of 5,649 votes. This victory marked a significant achievement for Sarwan and set the stage for his continued political presence.

Conclusion

The 2024 Assembly elections in Mulana are poised to be pivotal, with a lineup of strong candidates and a competitive atmosphere. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the results will undoubtedly have lasting implications for the region's governance and political dynamics.