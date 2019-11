Lucknow: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to PGI hospital in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

The Samajwadi Party founder was taken to the PGI after he started feeling sick. Yadav's family members denied of any serious condition and said that he is there for his regular check-up.

The veteran leader has thrice served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and currently, he is the Member of Parliament from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.