Mulayam Singh Yadav-Amitabh Bachchan's friendship: Know how it blossomed!

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a close friendship in the past. The SP leader passed away on Monday (Oct 10) at age 82 due to prolonged illness. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday. The two public figures have a lot of history between them and a common link – SP leader Amar Singh who was the catalyst in their friendship.

As per reports, when Amitabh Bachchan’s company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) was facing bankruptcy, Amar Singh helped him out. Amar Singh was a close friend of Mulayam Singh Yadav so through mutual connections, Mulayam and Amitabh developed a friendship.

When Mulayam Singh Yadav was serving as the second chief minister of UP, he began the Yash Bharti Samman Award in 1994 and wanted to honour Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai with it. However, Rai’s health deteriorated and he wasn’t able to go to Lucknow to accept the award. Without hesitation, Yadav left all his work and rushed to Mumbai to meet Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai.

Amitabh Bachchan was also made the brand ambassador of UP when Mulayam Singh Yadav became the CM of the state in 2007. Bachchan’s wife Jaya also joined the Samajwadi Party in 2004 and is still serving as an MP in the Rajya Sabha. The trio was also once seen at an SP election rally in Lucknow.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday (Oct 11). The superstar met his fans at midnight outside his residence.

On the other hand, Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held in his ancestral village Saifai in UP. The funeral will be attended by several Chief Ministers and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.