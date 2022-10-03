Mulayam Singh Yadav currently in Medanta Hospital's CCU; his condition is stable: SP

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday (October 3, 2022) said that its patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently stable and is being treated at Medanta Hospital's critical care unit (CCU) in Gurugram.

"It is not possible to meet 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and go inside the hospital, so it is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital," the party said on Twitter.

"Information about Netaji's health will be given from time to time," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Sources said that the prime minister assured Akhilesh that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

The 82-year-old leader is reportedly being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. He has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22, the sources said.

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

(With agency inputs)