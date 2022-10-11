NewsIndia
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, cremated with state honours in UP's Saifai

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, cremated with state honours in UP's Saifai

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) cremated with state honours at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. 

A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who paid their last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Saifai Mela Ground.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We had a very strong relationship. PM (Narendra) Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf," Rajnath Singh said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Union Minister of State Praful Patel and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were the other dignitaries who paid their tributes to the socialist leader.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also seen offering their condolences to Yadav's son and incumbent SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. UP Minister Jitin Prasada was also present.

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked his presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan at the three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's funeral ceremony.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was also seen accompanying Akhilesh Yadav at the ceremony.

Yadav, who had also served as the defence minister, passed away at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning. His mortal remains were brought to Saifai that evening and kept at his 'kothi', where thousands descended to pay their last respects to their "netaji", as he was fondly called.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites