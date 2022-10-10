NewsIndia
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death: Lalu Prasad Yadav pens down EMOTIONAL note for Netaji- READ HERE

All the leaders of the country have expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, while talking to the media said, "the news of his death is very sad for us."

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • At the party convention today, Lalu Yadav also raised slogans for Mulayam Singh Yadav.
  • At the end of his national convention, Lalu raised the slogan, "Mulayam Singh Amar Rahe."
  • The last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed on Tuesday in his native village, Saifai.

Trending Photos

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death: Lalu Prasad Yadav pens down EMOTIONAL note for Netaji- READ HERE

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister  Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today. All the leaders of the country have expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, while talking to the media said, "the news of his death is very sad for us. Netaji is no longer with us. Mulayam Singh Yadav made an important contribution to taking forward the socialist movement. We had a familiar relationship with him. We were friends. We remember an incident when we went to offer Tilak. Netaji had made good arrangements for everyone and made everyone happy." Lalu Yadav further said," I pray to God that his soul rests in peace. May God give strength to the whole family."

At the party convention today, Lalu Yadav also raised slogans for Mulayam Singh Yadav. At the end of his national convention, Lalu raised the slogan, "Mulayam Singh Amar Rahe." 

The last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed on Tuesday in his native village, Saifai. The SP said in the tweet, "Respected Netaji passed away today on October 10 in the morning at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. His body is being taken to Saifai. Tomorrow, on October 11, at 3 pm, the funeral will be held in Saifai." 

On the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced three days of state mourning. His last rites are to be performed tomorrow with full state honours. It is noteworthy that SP founder and former Defense Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning at around 8.16 am. He was 82 years old. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in August and shifted to the hospital's ICU on October 2 due to low blood pressure and lack of oxygen.

Live Tv

Mulayam Singh YadavLalu Prasad YadavMulayam Singh Yadav deathAkhilesh YadavUP news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk