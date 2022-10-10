Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death: Lalu Prasad Yadav pens down EMOTIONAL note for Netaji- READ HERE

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today. All the leaders of the country have expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, while talking to the media said, "the news of his death is very sad for us. Netaji is no longer with us. Mulayam Singh Yadav made an important contribution to taking forward the socialist movement. We had a familiar relationship with him. We were friends. We remember an incident when we went to offer Tilak. Netaji had made good arrangements for everyone and made everyone happy." Lalu Yadav further said," I pray to God that his soul rests in peace. May God give strength to the whole family."

At the party convention today, Lalu Yadav also raised slogans for Mulayam Singh Yadav. At the end of his national convention, Lalu raised the slogan, "Mulayam Singh Amar Rahe."

समाजवादी वटवृक्ष सपा संरक्षक आदरणीय मुलायम सिंह जी के निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। देश की राजनीति में एवं वंचितों को अग्रिम पंक्ति में लाने में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान रहा।उनकी यादें जुड़ी रहेगी।ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 10, 2022

The last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed on Tuesday in his native village, Saifai. The SP said in the tweet, "Respected Netaji passed away today on October 10 in the morning at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. His body is being taken to Saifai. Tomorrow, on October 11, at 3 pm, the funeral will be held in Saifai."

On the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced three days of state mourning. His last rites are to be performed tomorrow with full state honours. It is noteworthy that SP founder and former Defense Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning at around 8.16 am. He was 82 years old. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in August and shifted to the hospital's ICU on October 2 due to low blood pressure and lack of oxygen.