Mulayam Singh Yadav's Net Worth: Owner of property worth CRORES, leaves behind THIS much of WEALTH

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Defense Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.. He breathed his last at the age of 82. SP President and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav gave this information in a tweet. He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Akhilesh said in the tweet, "My respected father ji and everyone's leader is no more." Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral will be held on October 11 in Saifai. There is a wave of mourning in the Samajwadi Party on the death of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. On the other hand, Mulayam Singh Yadav has left behind a huge political legacy as well as property worth crores. According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, as of 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav had assets worth more than Rs 20 crore.

Mulayam Singh Yadav- Net Worth

During the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019, information about his assets was given in the affidavit filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav. His assets were around Rs 16.5 crore. According to this affidavit, the assets of Mulayam Singh Yadav were Rs 16,52,44,300. Along with this immovable property, he had said that his wife Sadhna Yadav's annual income was Rs 32.02 lakh. The leader had assets worth Rs 20,56,04,593 and his liabilities were more than two crores i.e. Rs 2,20,55,657. His income as per ITR in the financial year 2017-18 was Rs 32,02,615, in 2016 to 2017 Rs 31,87,656, in 2015 to 2016, Rs 28,38,642, in 2014-2015 Rs 36,05,768 and in 2013 to 2014 his income was Rs 19,16,997.

Bank Deposits And Gold

While Mulayam Singh Yadav had Rs 16,75,416 in cash, he had deposits of Rs 40,13,928 with banks, financial institutions and NBFCs. He also had LIC and other insurance policies worth a total of Rs 9,52,298. Talking about jewellery, he had 7.50 kg of gold, which is worth Rs 2,41,52,365. He also had agricultural land worth Rs 7,89,88,000 in Etawah and elsewhere. Non-agriculture land includes assets worth Rs 1,44,60,000. The price of his residential property in UP is Rs 6,83,84,566.

Loan Taken From His Son

In the affidavit, it was told on behalf of Mulayam Singh Yadav that he did not have any car, and he had also taken a loan of Rs 2,13,80,000 from his son Akhilesh Yadav. Let us tell you that Mulayam Singh Yadav was born in a simple family on 22 November 1939 in Saifai village located in Etawah district of UP. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a teacher before joining politics, but after leaving teaching, he came into politics and later formed the Samajwadi Party.