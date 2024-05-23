Multiple Car Windows Smashed, Cash, Jewellery, Laptops Stolen In Busy Gurgaon Locality; Victim Slams Police Inaction

A shocking theft incident has been reported in Haryana's Gurugram, where belongings from several parked cars were stolen by smashing the windows. Purna Shukla, whose Honda city was parked opposite the Vatika Business park in Sector 49, alleged that when all her valuables, including a laptop, cash, and jewellery, were stolen. She said in her complaint that the theft occured between 7.45 pm and 8pm when she stepped down to collect a food parcel. "We left our car to pick up a parcel at the food corner, and within 15 minutes, our car window was broken, and all our valuable items, including cash, a bag," Purna Shukla told Zee News English. She claimed that around 10 other cars were targeted and she lost cash between Rs 8000-10000, a laptop along with valuable jewellery. She alleged that some 5-6 complainants lost a combined amount of Rs 6-7 lakhs.

Gurugram Police's Lacklustre Approach

The complainant told Zee News English that the police PCR arrived 30 minutes after her call and accused her of keeping valuable belongings on the back seat of her car. 'Aren't you aware that there are many thefts here? Why did you leave your belongings in the car?. "Of course, they will be stolen," she quoted the cops as saying.



She responded that "she hails from Mumbai where it is a common practise to keep belongings inside a car and that the city has CCTV cameras installed in every corner."



The Police PCR team then instructed the complainants to file a complaint with the Sector 50 police station. "They (cops) also said they can't drop everything else to start looking for my bag because they had other things to do. "This was surprising and disheartening because I expected them to help and protect us," she added, accusing the police of inaction.

No CCTV Cameras In The Area: Police To Complainant

Sharma claimed that when she asked the police to check the CCTV cameras in the area, they said, "There is a lack of cameras, which is why it is difficult to catch the perpetrators." "We have other priorities during the elections than finding your stolen items," she quoted the police as saying further.



Purna Shukla took to social media to question the absence of CCTV cameras in Gurugram's high-traffic areas. She questioned whether a lack of CCTV footage is a sufficient reason for the police to dismiss the investigation.

I never expected this from the our Police. I urgently need help and have explained exactly what happened in the attached images. Please, I humbly request everyone to read this and take serious action as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/malVGeDXN8 — Purna shukla (@PurnaShukla) May 23, 2024

Belongings Stolen From 10 Other Cars: Victim

Shukla said that a similar theft was reported in ten other cars parked at the incident site. "It's troubling that such a serious crime occurred not only with our car, but with nearly ten other cars parked in the same lane. "Their windows were also broken, and their belongings were stolen," she claimed.

Victim Slams Gurugram Police's Inaction

Shukla described the Gurugram police's approach as shocking, claiming they were met with a casual approach by the cops. "Gurgaon Police claimed that such thefts are common in that area and that these thieves are very powerful and cunning," she stated. She called the police response 'absurd', claiming that it implied that "a gang of robbers could be more powerful than the police force" and that the cops were helpless against highly trained thieves.

Earlier on Wednesday, unidentified suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing laptop computers, mobile phones, money, credit and debit cards, and other documents after breaking into two SUVs and a car parked at two different locations along Golf Course Road (GCR), a Hindustan Times report said.

We tried contacting the investigating officer of the Gurugram police on a phone call but could not get a reply.