Multiple hideouts busted in Jammu and Kashmir; huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Rampur sector

SRINAGAR: Indian Army busted multiple hideouts along the Line of Control (LoC) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from well-concealed locations in two hideouts in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to reports, an extensive search was launched after alert troops detected the movement of suspicious people, who reportedly crossed into Indian territory. Due to terrain of thick foliage and weather conditions, an alert for likely infiltration attempt was sounded.

The surveillance grid was beefed up all across the area and along the likely infiltration routes; ambushes were sited to thwart any attempt of infiltration. The surveillance continued throughout the night. On next morning, at around 5:00 am, a search was carried out in the area.

After seven-hour of search, a huge cache of arms and ammunition comprising of five AK Series Rifles (along with six magazines and two sealed boxes with 1,254 rounds of AK ammunition), six pistols with 9 magazines and 6 rounds, 21 grenades, 2 UBGL grenades and 2 Kenwood Radio sets with one antenna were recovered.

Sources said the modus operandi behind the presence of arms and ammunition in the area was to drop warlike stores in caches near the LOC so that over-ground workers or terrorists would pick the same for further transportation into the hinterland for terror activities. It also shows desperate attempts by Pakistan-based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into Jammu and Kashmir.

A similar attempt to provide arms to terror outfits in Kashmir was made earlier on July 22, 2020, when inputs were received regarding likely weapon drop along the Line of Control ahead of the anti-infiltration fence.

During the search operation along the LoC in Rampur sector, Baramulla, 1 AKS-74U with magazines, 5 pistols (one with Chinese markings) and magazines, 24 grenades and other warlike stores were recovered.