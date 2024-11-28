Mumbai: 25-Years-Old Pilot Dies By Suicide; Boyfriend Arrested

A 25-year-old female pilot of Air India allegedly died by hanging herself with a data cable at her rented flat in Mumbai after which police arrested her boyfriend on charges of abetment, an official said on Wednesday.

The female pilot, identified as Srishti Tuli, a resident of the Kanakia Rain Forest building in the Marol area, died by suicide early Monday morning.

According to PTI reports, police took her boyfriend Aditya Pandit (27), on Tuesday after one of Tuli's relatives accused him of harassing and abusing her, and forcing her to stop eating non-vegetarian food.

Tuli, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Mumbai for work since June last year. She and Pandit met two years ago while pursuing a commercial pilot course in Delhi and entered into a relationship, PTI reported citing Powai police station.

The suicide was discovered after Pandit began his journey to Delhi by car. During the drive, Tuli called him and said she would end her life. Pandit immediately rushed back to Mumbai and found the door of her flat locked from the inside, the official said.

He then got the door opened with the help of a key maker and found Tuli hanging with a data cable. She was taken to the Seven Hills Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found in the house, the official added.

Tuli’s relative later approached the police alleging that Pandit would harass her often and even humiliate her in public. Besides, he had also pressured her to change her food habits, claimed the relative, the official further said, as per PTI reports.

The official also said that based on the uncle’s complaint, Pandit was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit section 108 (abetment of suicide), where he was remanded in police custody for four days.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

