Mumbai: 7 Killed, Including Minors As Fire Breaks Out In Shop-Cum-Residential Building

In a tragic incident, seven people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning in a double-storey shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai, according to Zee News TV.

The incident occurred at 5.20 am at Siddharth Colony in Chembur area, police said, PTI reported.

The ground floor of the structure was used as a shop and the upper floor as residence, the official said.

The blaze started in the electrical wiring and installations on the ground floor before spreading to the upper floor. They classified it as a "level-one" fire, an official added.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.