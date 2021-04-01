हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IRCTC

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express suspended amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Western Railway on Thursday (April 1) announced that the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express would be suspended for a month from April 2.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express suspended amid COVID-19 surge

Mumbai: Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Western Railway on Thursday (April 1) announced that the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express would be suspended for a month from April 2.

Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division made this announcement through his official Twitter handle late this evening.

"Suspension of Train No. 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas express with effect form 02-04-2021 for the period of one month," the tweet said.

"Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general," said an official of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an undertaking of Indian Railways.

The railway authorities had resumed the services of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly four days a week from February 14 this year.

The IRCTC had cancelled all the trips of this train from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IRCTCTejas ExpressMumbai Ahmedabad ExpressCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Assam Assembly Elections: 74.69 per cent voter turnout recorded till 6pm, says Election Commission

Must Watch

PT7M17S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, 1 April, 2021