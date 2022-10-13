Mumbai Airport sleuths seize gold and currency worth Rs 8 crore, 7 arrested

New Delhi: Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs, on October 11-12, 2022, seized 15 Kgs of gold valued at Rs 7.87 Crore in four cases and Foreign Currency worth Rs 22 Lakh in two different cases. Seven passengers have been arrested in connection with the case. Case details are as follows:

GOLD CASES:

Case 1

Based on intelligence developed by officers of CSMIA, an Indian national who arrived by Emirates flight EK 500 from Dubai was caught with 9.895 Kgs of Gold valued at Rs 5.20 crore. The gold was kept in a specially designed chest belt with nine pockets which was found wrapped around the chest and shoulder. The Indian National revealed that the gold was handed over to him at Dubai by two Sudanese passengers. The Sudanese passenger was also intercepted and caught. All three passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Case 2

Based on specific intelligence, gold in dust form weighing 1.875 Kgs valued at Rs. 99.75 lakh seized from an Indian national who had arrived from Chennai to Mumbai by Indigo flight 6E 6149 (earlier landed from Sharjah). Gold dust packets were concealed in Undergarment. Passenger was arrested.

Case 3

Based on intelligence, gold in dust form weighing 1,068 grams & 1,185 grams valued at Rs. 56.81 lakhs and Rs 58.78 lakhs respectively was seized from 2 Indian passengers who had arrived from Jeddah by flight Saudia SV 772. Gold dust packets were found concealed in undergarments. Both the passengers were arrested.

Case 4

Based on profiling, gold dust in wax form weighing 973 grams and valued at Rs 51.17 lakhs was seized from a Sudanese national who had arrived by Emirates flight EK-504 from Dubai. Gold dust in wax in eggs form was found concealed in the rectum by the passengers. The accused was arrested.

FOREIGN CURRENCY CASES:

Case 5

Based on profiling, an Indian national who was to board SpiceJet flight SG-13 from Mumbai to Dubai was caught with Fifty thousand Dirhams (Rs Eleven Lakh Twenty Thousand) concealed inside the Customised round shaped cavity of the biscuits stuffed in the packet. Interception was made in departure DFS area after passenger crossed the Customs declaration counter.

Case 6

In another case, an Indian national who was to board SpiceJet flight SG-13 from Mumbai to Dubai was caught with Forty-five thousand Dirhams (Rs Ten Lakh Eight Thousand) concealed inside the Customised round shaped cavity of the biscuits stuffed in a packet. Interception was made in departure DFS area after passenger crossed the Customs declaration counter.