Mumbai airport to operate only 19 flights on June 3 due to Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai's international airport will only operate 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, on Wednesday (June 3) due to uncertain weather conditions caused by cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make its landfall in Maharashtra Wednesday afternoon .

PTI photo

The flights will be operated by five airlines, including Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet. On Tuesday, IndiGo airlines had cancelled 17 out of its 20 flights to and from Mumbai.

The passengers have been informed about the changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone and have been urged to check with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

It is to be noted that Mumbai airport was handling 50 flights, including 25 arrivals and 25 departures since March 25, when domestic flight operations resumed after a gap of two months due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

Indian Railways has also rescheduled some trains that were scheduled to arrive/depart from Mumbai on Wednesday.

The India Meterological Department on Wednesday said that Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph and it is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

Mumbai, Surat and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people to stay alert as cyclone Nisarga is expected to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past. 

Eight trains to and from Mumbai rescheduled due to Cyclone Nisarga
