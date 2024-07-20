Mumbai Balcony Collapse: Woman Dead, Three Injured, Many Feared Trapped

A woman lost her life and three others were injured when a portion of a balcony from a four-storey residential building in South Mumbai collapsed on Saturday morning, officials reported.

The collapse occurred at Rubinnisa Manzil, located on Sleater Road near the Grant Road railway station, around 11 am. According to a fire brigade official cited by PTI, the injured individuals were immediately rushed to a local hospital, where the woman was declared dead. The three others are currently undergoing treatment.

Rubinnisa Manzil, an old building under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), had been previously declared dangerous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A notice had also been issued to the building earlier regarding its precarious condition.

Following the balcony collapse, seven people were successfully rescued from the building, the official added.