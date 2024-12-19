How A Speedboat Crashed Into Mumbai Ferry, Killing 13: What The Navy Said

Mumbai Boat Accident: A speedboat collided with a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, leaving 13 dead, including Navy personnel. The Indian Navy confirmed the speedboat was a naval craft that lost control. A navy craft on a trial engine run went off course and crashed with a passenger ferry en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

A video from the incident site shows Indian Navy and Coast Guard personnel rescuing passengers from the sinking boat. Passengers can be heard shouting for help as the ferry slowly submerges in the water. One of the first responders, a driver of the MBPT pilot boat Poorva told PTI, "When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying.” He added, “The incident was the most horrific and tragic.”

What Led To Mumbai Boat Accident?

The Indian Navy attributed the boat accident to an engine malfunction during a speedboat's trials. "Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction," the Navy stated on X. The collision caused a passenger ferry to capsize.

"13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals,” the statement further read.

The Navy stated that rescue operations are in full swing, with four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat, and three marine police crafts deployed to recover survivors.

Mumbai Boat Accident: Top Updates

The tragic accident claimed 13 lives, including a Naval personnel and two representatives from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) aboard the Naval craft, the Navy stated. Mumbai Police confirmed the deceased comprised seven men, four women, and two children. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed reporters in Nagpur that 101 people have been successfully rescued. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of the victims of the "extremely unfortunate" incident, to be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Meanwhile, an FIR under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS has been filed at Colaba police station in south Mumbai against the Navy speedboat driver and others deemed responsible for the incident, an official confirmed. The police have released the identities of ten victims from the accident. They include Mahendra Singh Shekhawat (Navy), Praveen Sharma and Mangesh (workers on the NAD boat), Mohammad Rehan Qureshi and Rakesh Nanaji Ahire (passenger boat), Safiana Pathan, Mahi Pawara (3), Akshata Rakesh Ahire, Mithu Rakesh Ahire (8), and Deepak V. The identities of two women and one man remain unknown, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic boat accident in Mumbai, stating, "The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities," as quoted by his office in a post on X. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of each deceased in the incident, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000, the PMO added.

