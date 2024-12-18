Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, 101 Rescued After Navy Speed Boat Rams Into Ferry

The death toll in the Mumbai boat accident has risen to 13 with three navy personell also among the victims. A total of 101 others were rescued, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The accident took place off the Mumbai coast after a Navy speed boat crashed into the Neelkamal ferry enroute to Elephanta caves, a popular tourist spot around 4 p.m., a police official reported. As per the information from Navy, the death toll till 7.30 pm is 13, said Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

"8 choppers of the Indian Navy have been pressed into search operations in the area where the ferry accident took place. Four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers including 20 children. More details are being ascertained," said the Indian Navy officials.

According to reports, the incident happened when a naval speed-craft undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into the ferry. The naval boat’s engine had been recently changed and the new engine was being tested. The engine got stuck in full throttle and the boat went out of control and rammed into the ferry Neelkamal.

The naval boat had 6 persons on board including 2 naval personnel and 4 members from the firm which had supplied the engine. The ferry had 80 adult passengers along with five crew members. The number of children present on the ferry is being ascertained as they were not issued tickets.

"Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. 13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Search and rescue efforts have been immediately launched wherein 4 naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine police crafts have been pressed in action for recovering the survivors. 99 survivors have been rescued when reports last came in," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Expressed condolences on the accident. "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons," said Singh.

The Navy and Coast Guard launched an extensive rescue operation, deploying 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and one Coast Guard vessel. Additionally, four helicopters assisted in the search and rescue efforts, a defence official stated.

The operation also included personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and local fishermen, who worked tirelessly to aid in the rescue mission.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state assembly in Nagpur that search is underway for seven to eight passengers who are yet to be traced. The speed boat, which is said to belong to either the Navy or Coast Guard, apparently lost control and rammed into the ferry, Fadnavis said.