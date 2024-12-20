‘Who Gave Permission For Trial’: Mumbai Cops Ask Navy; Boat Accident Survivor Claims Driver Was ‘Showing Off’

Mumbai Boat Accident: The Colaba Police in Mumbai have sent a letter to the Indian Navy, questioning why a boat trial was conducted on a busy maritime route where it collided with a ferry, killing 14. They also asked who gave permission to the trial in the area.

Earlier this week, a Navy speedboat collided with a passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' carrying 113 tourists on its way to Elephanta Island, a renowned tourist site off the Mumbai coast. The tragic accident left 14 people dead while several others sustained injuries.

Survivor Recounts Mumbai Boat Accident

The police have recorded statements from nine individuals rescued by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Mumbai Police, and CISF teams. A survivor, who lost his aunt in the crash, told news agency PTI that the Navy speedboat driver was in a ‘playful mood’.

On Thursday, survivor Gautam Gupta contested the Navy's claim of ‘engine failure’ as the cause of the collision, describing the speedboat driver as someone who was ‘showing off.’ Gupta recalled the moments leading up to the collision, noting that many passengers, including himself, were recording videos as the driver zig-zagged through the waters. "It felt like a display," Gupta said. He also shared the heart-wrenching story of meeting his aunt after many years. "I met my aunt after many years. She came for my wedding, and I took her for sightseeing and a ferry ride in the sea. I had no idea it would be the last day of her life," Gupta told PTI.

He revealed that many passengers on the ferry were not wearing life jackets at the time of the collision. Initially, he did not realize the severity of the situation. "One occupant from the speedboat was thrown onto our ferry. We assumed our ferry was safe and that no damage had occurred. But soon, the ferry began to sink," he said.

Some survivors of the tragedy on Wednesday claimed the ferry did not have enough life jackets.

Navy Claims Ferry Was Overloaded

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Investigations show the ferry, with a capacity of 90 passengers, was carrying over 100 people, according to police.

Documents from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) revealed the boat was authorized to carry 84 passengers and 6 crew members, but was overloaded with more than 100. Police have seized all documents related to the ferry.

The Colaba police have registered a case against the Navy boat driver. The FIR includes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to causing death by negligence, endangering personal safety, rash navigation of a vessel, and mischief causing wrongful loss or damage.

(With PTI inputs)