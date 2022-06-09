हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Mumbai Building Collapse: 1 dead, 16 injured as building collapses in suburban Bandra; rescue operations underway

One person died after a building collapsed in suburban Bandra, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

Mumbai Building Collapse: 1 dead, 16 injured as building collapses in suburban Bandra; rescue operations underway
Credits: ANI

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died and 16 others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday (June 9, 2022), a civic official said. The officials also added that rescue operations are underway to search for three to four persons who are believed to be stuck under the rubble. Personnel of the fire brigade, police and ward staff of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. 

The ground plus two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said. 

“A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from hospital,” said BMC in a tweet. 

“One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar – declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing,” BMC added.

The injured are being treated at the nearby Bhabha hospital, the official said. Further details are awaited. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall today. Heavy rain lashed the city early morning as traffic was briefly disrupted in some areas. IMD had predicted that the mercury in Maharashtra may witness a slight dip in the next four days starting from June 9.

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai building collapsesuburban Bandrabuilding collapsePeople trappedFire departmentBMC
