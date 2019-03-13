हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Mumbai businessman dies two days after getting hair transplant

The businessman, identified as Shrawan Kumar Choudhary, had attended a hair transplant session at a private clinic at Chinchpokli in central Mumbai on March 7.

Mumbai businessman dies two days after getting hair transplant
Representational image

MUMBAI: A 43-year-old businessman died in hospital in Powai here last week, within almost 40 hours after he underwent a 12-hour-long hair transplantation procedure at a clinic, police said Wednesday.

The businessman, identified as Shrawan Kumar Choudhary, had attended a hair transplant session at a private clinic at Chinchpokli in central Mumbai on March 7, a police official said.

Choudhary, a resident of Sakinaka, suffered complications soon after the procedure which ended at 2:30 am on March 8 (Friday), he said.

Choudhary was taken to a hospital in suburban Powai the next day, after he developed breathlessness and swelling in his throat and on face, the official said.

He died on Saturday (March 9) evening due to allergic reaction in the hospital, he said. According to police, the businessman showed symptoms of anaphylaxis, a serious life threatening allergic reaction.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

In his statement, the dermatologist, at whose clinic Choudhary underwent the procedure, said the businessman wanted to graft 9000 hairs in one go, which was against medical advise, the official said.

Getting more than 3000 hairs in a single sitting was also not advisable, but, in this case the transplantation went on for more than 12 hours, he said.
Police are awaiting final postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai businessman diesMumbai businessman hair transplantMumbai businessman hair transplant dies
Next
Story

India won't escalate situation with Pakistan, but won't take Pulwama as its destiny: Sushma Swaraj

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Deshhit: PM Modi blogs appeals citizens to vote, ahead of upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls