हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharahstra

Mumbai flat gutted in fire; two women rescued

There was no casualty in the mishap, he said, adding that two women got tapped on upper floors of the building and were later rescued by the fire brigade.

Mumbai flat gutted in fire; two women rescued
Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at an apartment located in an eleven-storey building on Nepeansea Road in south Mumbai early Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

There was no casualty in the mishap, he said, adding that two women got tapped on upper floors of the building and were later rescued by the fire brigade.

The blaze erupted at around 4.40 am in the flat located on the sixth floor of Atlas building, and gutted its two bedrooms, electric wiring and installations, wooden beds, bedding, furniture and clothing, the official said.

"Two women trapped on upper floors were rescued. No one is reported injured in the blaze," he said.

It was a level-2 fire, he said, adding that more than eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames was doused after about four hours.

Cooling operation was underway at the site, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Tags:
MaharahstraFireMumbaitragedyfiretenders
Next
Story

JEE-Mains 2020 to be held from July 18 to 23, JEE-Advanced in August, NEET on July 26: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Corona Meter
  • 46433Confirmed
  • 12727Discharged
  • 1568Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M8S

In Budgam, terrorists attacked Indian security forces with grenade, 2 people injured in attack