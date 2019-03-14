Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: Maharashtra CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased

Hours after the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced compensation for those who were killed in the incident. At least five people were killed and 36 others injured after a part of a foot overbridge collapsed in the evening near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra chief minister regretted the incident calling it unfortunate. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the incident and a compensation of Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured. The state government will provide for the treatment of injured people.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each will be given to the families of those who died in the incident and compensation of Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured, state govt will provide for their treatment," said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis assured of a high-level inquiry and strictest action against those responsible. He also added that a structural audit of the bridge had earlier been done and it was found to be fit but the incident raises a question on the audit.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis ordered high level enquiry into #MumbaiBridgeCollapse incident and announced ₹5 lakh for the next of the kins of deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured and their medical expenses will be borne by GoM. pic.twitter.com/k6mR5PCGzb — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 14, 2019

"It's unfortunate. I've ordered a high-level inquiry. A structural audit of the bridge had earlier been done&it was found to be fit. Even after that if such an incident happened, it raises a question on the audit. The inquiry will be done. Strictest action will be taken," added the chief minister.

Earlier the Maharashtra CM had tweeted saying that he was pained to know about the incident. "Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai. Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials," tweeted CM Fadnavis.

The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

An eyewitness, who was waiting at the signal, said, "We all were waiting impatiently at the signal as it was red. Before the signal turned green, the bridge came down along with people on it. Had the signal turned green earlier, the situation would have been worse. It is the time when entire Mumbai rushes to CSMT to return home. We also wanted to reach home early, but now I feel relieved that the signal was red. Otherwise, I could have been injured as well," he said.

A taxi driver, who was near the bridge when the tragedy struck, had a providential escape, though his vehicle suffered damage. Vehicles behind him stopped in time, thereby avoiding a bigger tragedy.