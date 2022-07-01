Mumbai waterlogging: Mumbaikers on Friday (July 1) woke up to waterlogged streets and disrupted traffic as heavy rains lashed parts of the coastal city. Visuals released by news agency ANI shows, commuters having a hard time and vehicles got stuck in waterlogged streets making the traffic movement difficult. In Dadar’s Khodadad Circle area, people were seen struggling with their vehicles as deposited water brought the traffic to a halt. Many were seen carrying their two-wheelers and rain made it difficult to ride. Not just this, trains and bus services in Mumbai were also badly hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed the city. Water logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas due to the first heavy downpour of the season, civic officials said.

Most affected areas in Mumbai waterlogging

Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra. The movement of local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line and due to some technical glitches on the Western Railway route.

Mumbai waterlogging: IMD issues rain alert

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

As per official data, the island city received 119.09 mm of rain, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm of rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm. Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.

Mumbai building collapsed

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

