Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: 14 Dead, 74 Injured In Ghatkopar, Billboard Illegal | Latest Updates

The death toll reached 14 in the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident, over 74 trapped people have been rescued till now. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) worked overnight to excavate through the wreckage of the collapsed billboard.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed that the rescue operations are going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, along with stating that the government will cover all medical expenses for the injured.

According to a report by the news agency, the 100-foot-tall billboard installed opposite to a petrol pump was illegal. The structure crashed down right in the middle of the fueling facility when the unseasonable rains lashed the city on Monday.