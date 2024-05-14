Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ghatkopar Hoarding Owner Booked, Faces Rape Charges

New Delhi: Mumbai has experienced a sudden weather change with gusty wind and rain on Mumday which caused the collapse of illegal hoarding on petrol pump in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. The incident is an unfortunate highlight of Mumbai's weather change which caused the death of fourteen people and some people are still feared to be trapped under it.

The Pant Nagar police have registered a fir against the owner of the collapsed hoarding Bhavesh Prabhudas Bhind, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd who had the contract for the hoarding on a 10-year lease. Early this year the owner was booked in a rape case by Mumbai, Indian Express Reported.

As per reports, a rape and molestation case has been registered against Bhinde in Mulund police station early this year. Later, he was granted anticipated bail by the Bombay High Court.

He contested as an independent candidate in Maharastra Assembly Election in 2009. Earlier, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act for fined Bhinde putting up banners without permission. The collapsed hoarding is situated based on a Gharcoper petrol Pump measured 120 x 120 as against the permitted size of 40 x 40 feet.

As per Indian Express reports, Bhide was Charged a fine 21 times under MMC Act for putting illegal hoarding in past.